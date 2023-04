SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on the northbound side of I-91 in Springfield Tuesday morning.

According to MassDOT on Twitter, the right lane and Exit 3 were closed. According to Waze, traffic was backed up along the Longmeadow curve. All lanes have reopened as of 9 a.m.

22News will update this story as soon as additional information is released.