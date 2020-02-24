1  of  2
Tractor-trailer crash causing traffic on Memorial Drive in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – There is an accident involving a tractor-trailer and a car on Memorial Drive in Chicopee Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near the entrance of Walmart around 1:00 p.m. and is causing backups on Memorial Drive and the MassPike.

Chicopee Police are advising drivers to use caution while driving near the area while crews work to clear the accident. There were no injuries in the crash.

