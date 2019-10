HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The left and right travel lanes of I-91 northbound in Holyoke are closed, due to a tractor trailer crash.

The crash was reported before 5:30 A.M. between Exits 17A and 17B.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, no injuries were reported.

Traffic is only getting by through the breakdown lane, and state police estimate that the lane closures will last until about 8:00 A.M.