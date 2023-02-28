Update: According to MassDOT, the accident is now clear and all lanes are back open. See the original story below:

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer crash closed the left lane of I-90 in Blandford on Tuesday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), there was a tractor-trailer crash on I-90 eastbound near mile marker 24 on Tuesday.

The left lane is closed in both eastbound and westbound directions. The cleanup is still ongoing at this time.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.