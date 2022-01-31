Tractor-trailer crash on I-90 in Westfield leads to slowdown

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning drivers of possible slowdowns on I-90 Monday afternoon.

While traffic is reported to still be able to get by on both sides, there are delays caused by an accident involving a tractor-trailer. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the accident happened at mile marker 40.9.

This is a developing story, 22News will provide updates as new details are released.