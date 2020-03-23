Tractor trailer crash on Mass Pike in Becket; Speed limit reduced

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer has crashed on the Mass Pike in Becket.
According to Massachusetts State Police, no one was injured. The accident, however, may cause delays on I-90 westbound near the 14.8 mile-marker.
MassDOT has reduced the speed limit on the pike to 40 MPH from the New York border to Interchange 7 due to snowy conditions.
MAP: Mass Pike in Becket
