BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer crashed in the area of Becket and Lee on the westbound side of the Mass Pike Wednesday afternoon.

According to MassDOT, at around 1 p.m. a tractor trailer crashed along the Mass Pike on the westbound side. The driver of the tractor trailer was reported as injured. One lane is open on both eastbound and westbound sides.

Tractor Trailer Crash in #Lee #Becket on I-90WB with personal injuries reported. One lane open EB and WB. Clean-up to take the next several hours. Expect delays in the area. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 26, 2021

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as crews work to clean up the highway.