LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There is an 18-wheel tractor-trailer crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Ludlow.

Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that State Police patrols and their Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section is currently at the incident.

The Waze traffic map shows that traffic is backed up on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.