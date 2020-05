WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer drove up onto the guardrail between the right lane and the offramp on Route 5 northbound in West Springfield Friday morning.

Our 22News crew says that off-ramp, which was blocked off about an hour ago, has now reopened. We’ve contacted West Springfield Police, but they were unable to tell us if there were any injuries.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.