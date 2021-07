WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer fire is causing backups on the Massachusetts Turnpike in West Springfield during the Friday morning commute.

The fire has caused backups on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway near the I-91 interchange (Exit 45- old Exit 4).

The incident has also caused backups on the interchange itself.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available on-air and on WWLP.com.