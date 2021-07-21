Tractor-trailer fire on MassPike in Palmer

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Palmer Fire Department Twitter

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to extinguish a tractor-trailer fire on the MassPike near Exit 63 in Palmer late Wednesday night. 

Palmer fire officials said the tractor-trailer fire is in the eastbound lane just outside Exit 63. No road closures have been announced as of 11:45 p.m. A photo shared by the fire department shows flames shooting out of the rear of the trailer while crews continue to work. 

Are you traveling in the area? Here is our Live Traffic Map.

22News will bring you the latest when we learn more. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

22News Traffic Trackers

Donate Today