Tractor-trailer nearly rolls over onto shed, gazebo; traffic delays on I-90 in West Springfield

Photo: ReportIt

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer rollover on the MassPike in West Springfield is causing traffic delays Monday evening.

According to State Police Sgt. Michael Sullivan, there were multiple 911 calls reporting a tractor-trailer that had rolled over near Exit 4 on I-90 just after 4:20 p.m., operated by a 38-year-old West Springfield man.

Troopers arrived to find the vehicle, a large 2006 freight-liner, on its side. A photo sent into our newsroom shows the truck on the edge of the road, almost tipping over onto a shed and a gazebo on someone’s property.

Photo: ReportIt

Sgt. Sullivan said the northbound ramp of Exit 4 on I-90 in West Springfield is currently closed and traffic is being diverted off the Route 5 ramp.

