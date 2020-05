WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover crash I-90 in West Springfield is causing traffic delays Friday evening.

According to State Police, the Exit 4 off-ramp to I-91 in is closed after a tractor trailer rolled over around 9 p.m.

The ramp complex will be closed for several hours.

