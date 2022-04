STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is being delayed in the area of Exit 6 on I-84 eastbound in Sturbridge Tuesday morning.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), all eastbound lanes are closed as of 8:20 a.m. due to a tractor-trailer rollover. Traffic is being detoured to Route 20.

MassDOT is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.