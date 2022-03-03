WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer rollover has caused a traffic to slow down on I-90 Thursday evening.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations Dean Gelias, traffic has been closed westbound and eastbound on the left lane due to a tractor-trailer that reportedly rolled over onto the median. State police and crews are working to clear the roadways and are advising drivers to look for an alternate route.

No further information has been provided at this time. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.