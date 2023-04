LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer has crashed on the Mass Pike on-ramp in Ludlow Monday afternoon.

According to MassDOT, the rollover crash involves a tractor trailer and is affecting traffic on the on-ramp for both eastbound and westbound. A photo shared to 2News of the accident shows the tractor trailer on its side near the Center Street intersection.

According to Waze, Center Street has developed traffic on both sides of the intersection of the on-ramp.