WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer was stuck on a River Street underpass in West Springfield Thursday.

Credit: John Rutledge

Credit: John Rutledge

Credit: John Rutledge

Credit: John Rutledge

Credit: John Rutledge

Credit: John Rutledge

West Springfield Police could be seen blocking off the intersection of River Street and Park Street. The southbound lane was blocked by the tractor-trailer, however, the truck has been removed and all lanes have reopened as of 12:40 p.m.