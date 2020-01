GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are being asked to avoid Cheapside Street in Greenfield after a tractor-trailer got stuck under a bridge.

The Greenfield Fire Department said the tractor-trailer was stuck under the railroad bridge. Please avoid the area while the vehicle is removed.

Are you traveling in the area? Click here for the live Waze traffic map.

We’ll let you know when traffic in the area resumes.