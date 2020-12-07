Traffic Advisory on Route 2 Bridge in Orange to begin Monday night

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Road repairs on Route 2 Bridge over Route 202 in Orange will begin Monday evening.

The road work will take place between 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. for the next three weeks.

Drivers should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution when traveling through the area.

During that time Route 202 will be closed and traffic will be detoured to Route 2A. Lanes of travel on Route 202 will reopen by 6 a.m. everyday.

Route 2 travel will continue during the overnight work.

Scheduled work can be impacted in emergency situations and dependent on weather. For information on current traffic conditions, visit www.mass511.com