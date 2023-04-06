AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Department of Public Works is notifying the public of construction scheduled to place on Springfield Street beginning Monday.

According to DPW Superintendent Mario Mazza, Eversource will be installing a new natural gas main. The construction will begin at the Eversource transfer station at 202 Springfield St. and end near the Valero gas station at 18 Springfield St.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area. During the construction period, traffic will be limited and detours may be in place. The project is expected to last through the spring and summer months, depending on the weather. It is scheduled to be completed before the start of the Big E Fair on September 15th.