Traffic alert in South Hadley during the wake for Andy Yee

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beers and Story on 646 Newton Street in South Hadley.

The South Hadley Police Department is expecting heavy traffic in the area along Route 116, Newton Street, during this time. Parking will be available for Andy Yee’s wake at Beers and Story, Veryl’s Automotive, the South Hadley Middle School and Mosier School.

No parking is allowed on Newton Street. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sister Caritas Cancer Center in Springfield, or the Andy Yee Memorial Scholarship fund.

Yee passed away Thursday at the age of 59-years-old. He owned several restaurants across western Massachusetts including Student Prince in Springfield, White Hut in West Springfield, and the popular Hu Ke Lau, which closed in 2018.