PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield is alerting drivers that line painting on North Street may impact traffic in the downtown area.

The work be done during the overnight hours beginning at 8pm on Sunday, June 26 and end early in the morning on Thursday, June 30. Crews will start by Park Square and continue up to Berkshire Medical Center.

The painting will also include bike lanes, parking spaces, and stencil symbols. As painting will occur in the evenings, parking restrictions will be in effect starting at 8 p.m. each night through 6a.m. the following morning for the duration of the work.