PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – There may be traffic delays during the morning commute Friday on Shearer Street in Palmer.

According to Palmer Police, paving will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Shearer Street, which is a main cut through for many drivers from Route 32 to Route 181.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and adjust travel plans accordingly.