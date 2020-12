EASTHAMTPON, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 141 over Mt. Tom will be closed Wednesday and Thursday during work hours.

The road will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to repair a damaged drainage outfall and for slope restoration.

The Department of Public Works said in a statement they will make their best effort to reopen the road to all traffic by 5:00 p.m. each day.

There will be a detour marked.