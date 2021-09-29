TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 5 in Northampton closed overnight

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The I-91 on-ramp and off-ramp to Route 5 in Northampton, and a portion of Route 5 will be closed during overnight hours on Wednesday into Friday morning.
According to MassDOT, crews will be working on line striping and barrier installation operations on a section of Route 5 (Mt. Tom Road) under the I-91 overpass in Northampton. The following locations will be closed Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
On-ramp closures:
- The I-91 northbound on-ramp will be closed to Route 5 southbound traffic (coming from Northampton).
- The I-91 southbound on-ramp will be closed to Route 5 northbound traffic (coming from Holyoke direction).
Off-ramp closures:
- The I-91 northbound off-ramp will be closed to Route 5 northbound traffic (coming off I-91 northbound, trying to go to Northampton).
- The I-91 southbound off-ramp will be closed to Route 5 southbound traffic (coming off I-91 southbound, towards Holyoke).
Travel on Route 5:
- Traffic coming northbound on Route 5 from Holyoke will be able to access I-91 northbound.
- Traffic coming from I-91 southbound will be able to access Route 5 northbound.
MAP: Route 5 in Northampton
Detour for traveling under I-91:
- Traffic northbound of the project will be sent towards the intersection of Route 5 and Route 9 in the center of Northampton.
- At the intersection of Route 5 and Route 9, follow Route 9 westbound (Main Street) and take a left onto Route 10 southbound (New South Street).
- Follow Route 10 southbound for approximately 2.7 miles and take a left on O’Neil Street.
- Stay on O’Neil Street (turns into Lovefield Street) for approximately 1.1 miles and take a left onto Ferry Street.
- Follow Ferry Street for approximately 0.9 miles.
- At the end, take a left onto East Street.
- Follow East Street for approximately 1.4 miles until reconnected to Route 5 (Mt. Tom Road) just southbound of the Oxbow in Easthampton.
Detour signs, police details, and messaging will be in place. Drivers traveling through the areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. The scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.