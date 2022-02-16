SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident is reported in the area of the South End Bridge in Springfield Wednesday morning.

MassDOT reports the I-91 southbound ramp is closed after a truck crashed on the Route 5 southbound ramp to I-91. The 22News Live Camera Network is showing the bridge area however, due to the foggy conditions the picture isn’t too clear.

According to Waze, a “minor accident” is reported from Route 57 to the Springfield, Longmeadow line. As of 8:07 a.m., it is bumper to bumper traffic. 22News is covering this story and will update as soon as additional information is available.