TRAFFIC: All lanes closed of Mass Pike eastbound in Russell due to tractor-trailer accident

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A jackknifed tractor-trailer on the Mass Pike in Russell is blocking all lanes of traffic on the eastbound side Tuesday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the eastbound portion of the Mass Pike is completely closed down at the accident in Russell.

No injuries were reported.

Police say it will take crews a lengthy amount of time to removed the tractor-trailer and clean the fuel spilled at the accident. No word on when the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Russell will reopen.

MassDOT has also put in effect a speed limit of 45mph from the New York border to Springfield on Tuesday during the snow storm.

22News is continuing to follow this and will provide new information as soon as it becomes available.