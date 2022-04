LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All lanes on the Mass Pike are temporarily closed Friday afternoon after a serious car accident.

According to MassDOT, all eastbound and westbound lanes are closed following an accident near the 13.4 mile marker in Lee. MassDOT says the crash involves serious injuries and Med flight has been called in to assist.

There is no word on when the lanes will reopen. Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route until lanes can be reopened.