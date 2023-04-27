WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is being delayed along the Mass. Pike heading west in Wilbraham due to a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, one driver is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and box truck. As of 9:30 a.m., all lanes have reopened.

The Waze map indicates that traffic is backed up starting in Palmer and heading toward Wilbraham. The MassDOT live camera shows vehicles are stopped and slowly driving in Palmer.

22News will update this story as soon as additional information is released.