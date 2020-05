EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Crews from Columbia Gas of Massachusetts are scheduled to work on a natural gas main project on Cherry Street in Easthampton Tuesday morning.

Aimee M. Henderson, manager of Columbia Gas told 22News, starting Wednesday, there will be one-way traffic on Holyoke Street between Gaugh Street and Spring Street until Wednesday, May 20. Work will be conducted from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Police are expected to be in the area to direct traffic.

MAP: Cherry Street & Gaugh Street