Traffic delays in Enfield due to road race

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department has issued a traffic alert due to a road race Sunday.

According to The Enfield Police Department, between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. the race will be held on the following roads:

Moody Road between North Maple and Taylor Road-Taylor Road between Somers Road and North Street-North Street Between Park Street and Taylor Road-Park Street Between North Street and Moody Road. Enfield PD

Police ask to avoid the area until the race is finished.

