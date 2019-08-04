Traffic delays on Cottage Street to continue until August 12th

1  of  3
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – You should expect traffic delays in the area of Cottage Street in Easthampton due to paving.

Easthampton Police told 22News, construction will continue until August 12th – and involve milling, leveling, and paving of the road surface.

There will be no on-street parking allowed from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

According to police there will also be no on-street parking due to the leveling and paving operations on Monday, August 5th and on Friday, August 9.

Police are advising drivers to seek alternative routes.

