SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the driver of a white vehicle after a hit and run on Parker Street in Springfield Wednesday evening.

Traffic in the Parker Street area is being rerouted at this time.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said the accident occurred on the 900 block of Parker St. around 6:30 p.m., and that a white Toyota “may have been involved.”

Walsh described the pedestrian struck as a 30-year-old man. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

The police department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the accident.

