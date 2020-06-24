TRAFFIC DETOUR: I-91 West Springfield exit closed Wednesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a temporary closure of the I-91 northbound ramp to Route 5 in West Springfield Wednesday.

According to MassDOT, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the I-91 ramp to Route 5 in West Springfield (Exit 13A) will be closed for the installation of light pole foundations. The ramp was also closed Tuesday.

Traffic will be detoured to exit 13B where it will follow the detour signs around to get to Route 5 northbound.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers who are traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.