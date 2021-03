LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is being detoured in the area of Williams Street in Longmeadow due to a water main break Tuesday.

According to Longmeadow Police, residents are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route near Williams Street and Laurel Street while DPW works to restore a water main break.

Police did not say how long crews will be working in the area for. 22News will update this story as soon as the water main break is restored.