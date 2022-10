LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A dump truck rolled over on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike near Exit 54 in Ludlow on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of Richard Kowalski of West Springfield

According to MassDOT, the left lane is closed on I-90 in each direction. Drivers should expect delays in the area as the cleanup will take several hours to complete.

22News is following this story and will update as soon as additional information is released.