BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has temporarily closed the left lane of the eastbound side of Mass Pike for an emergency pothole repair.

The left lane will be closed between mile markers 17 and 18 in Becket as crews work to repair potholes that developed during Monday morning’s commute. The lane is expected to be closed until 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Drivers should expect delays and reduced speeds in the area until repairs are complete.