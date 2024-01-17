WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is backed up on I-91 South in West Springfield following a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

A 22News crew driving through the area Wednesday afternoon could see a tractor-trailer and several other vehicles damaged. Traffic is backed up on the southbound side of the highway as far as the Mass Pike exit.

State Police have closed the southbound side of I-91 South at Exit 10B as crews work to clear the incident. The exit ramp of 10B southbound is also be closed at this time.

State Police say there is a significant amount of diesel fuel spilled from the accident. Drivers should expect delays in the area for some time.