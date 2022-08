WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two lanes of traffic are closed on I-91 in West Springfield due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer Monday afternoon.

According to MassDOT, the tractor-trailer accident has closed the left and center lanes of the northbound side of I-91 near the Connecticut River bridge.

Drivers should expect delays on I-91 near I-391 in Springfield. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.