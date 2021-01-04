Traffic lights being repaired on Route 20, Hobbs Brook Plaza intersection in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident Sunday night has caused the traffic lights for the Hobbs Brook Plaza to not work properly into Monday morning.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, no left turns from Route 20 into the plaza will be allowed as crews work to repair the traffic lights. No left turns from the plaza to Route 20 will be allowed either. At this time, the only way into the plaza would be to come from the Charlton side of Route 20.

Crews expect to repair the traffic lights by Monday afternoon.

Walmart, Stop & Shop and other businesses are located in the Hobbs Brook Plaza.

