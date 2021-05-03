Traffic lights on Elm Street in Enfield without power due to accident

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A car accident on Elm Street in Enfield has caused power loss, including traffic lights in the area.

According to the Enfield Police Department, traffic lights at some intersections from I-91 to Moody Road on Elm Street may be temporarily disabled and crews are working to restore the power. Traffic on Elm Street between North Street and Moody Road is currently limited to local traffic only. If possible, drivers are asked to avoid the area.

If you come to an intersection with no working lights, you should treat the intersection as an all way stop. No word on when the power will be restored to the traffic lights.