TRAFFIC MAP: Roadwork along Mass Pike in five towns

(WWLP) –  Road work is expected to take place in multiple areas of I-90 in Berkshire and Hampden County this week.

According to MassDOT, lane closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in West Stockbridge, Lee, Becket, Otis, and Blandford for guardrail, bridge, and sign repair work.

West Stockbridge:

  • Guardrail repair operations on I-90 westbound from mile marker 1.5 to mile marker 1.0 from Monday, August 16, through Friday, August 20, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lee:

  • Bridge repair operations on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 10.6 on Monday, August 16, and on Tuesday, August 17, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Becket:

  • Bridge repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 15.9 on Monday, August 16, and on Wednesday, August 18, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Otis:

  • Bridge repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 22.5 on Tuesday, August 17, and on Thursday, August 19, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Blandford:

  • Guide sign operations on I-90 eastbound from mile marker 24 to mile marker 32.5 on Wednesday, August 18, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Otis and Becket:

  • Guardrail repair operations on I-90 westbound from mile marker 18 to mile marker 14 on Thursday, August 19, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

Drivers will be able to travel through the work areas but encouraged to reduce speed, use caution, and take a different route if possible. The scheduled work is weather dependent.

