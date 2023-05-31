WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The westbound lanes of the Mass Pike near the I-90/Route 5 exit will be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning for repairs.

MassDOT says beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday night through 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning, all westbound lanes will be completely closed at Exit 45 and traffic will be detoured to I-91. The detour will take drivers to the Westfield Mass Pike on-ramp.

Crews will be conducting bridge repairs in the area. However, the construction is weather dependent. Signs for the detour will be posted throughout West Springfield, Holyoke and Westfield.