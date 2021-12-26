TRAFFIC: MassDOT conducts overnight guardrail repairs in Lee and Beckett

(WWLP) – A recent announcement from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation stated that there will be overnight lane closures to repair highway guardrails.

MassDOT says that the guardrail repairs will happen eastbound on I-90 towards Lee and Beckett. The lane closures will happen on December 27th from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. through Friday morning, December 30th.

The closures will run between mile markers 13.6 to 15.6, according to the department of transportation.

Local law enforcement officials will place messaging to guide drivers through the repair area, so it is best to proceed with caution and reduce your speed.