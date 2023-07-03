SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Memorial Bridge will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles beginning at 11 p.m. on Monday to allow the set up of the fireworks display.

Roads in the vicinity of the Memorial Bridge and Exit 5 off I-91 South will be closed for the fireworks display after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday:

West Columbus Avenue

Hall of Fame Avenue

East Columbus Avenue

Union Street

Main Street

State Street

Boland Way

Central Street

Following the fireworks, several streets will also be temporarily closed to allow pedestrians to return to their cars and homes.

Star Spangled Springfield will be held in Riverfront Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Vanessa Ford and Union Jack, a 60’s music British tribute band, beginning at 7 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., Fireworks by Grucci will be taking place, and the fireworks will dance to music broadcast on Mix 93.1FM.

Memorial Bridge is scheduled to reopen early Wednesday morning.