SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A multi-vehicle accident on I-91 northbound Thursday is causing traffic on the highway.

According to MassDOT, the accident caused a fuel spill on I-91 northbound that has closed the two left lanes of traffic and the MGM ramp while crews clean up. MassDOT said there were injuries in the accident but did not specify how many people or the extent of those injuries.

Drivers should expect delays on I-91N in Springfield until the lanes reopen.