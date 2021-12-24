TRAFFIC: Multiple car crashes on Mass. highway due to snow and ice

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating multiple vehicle car crashes on Friday morning as a result of snow and ice conditions across the state.

According to a tweet sent out by the MSP, the crashes happened at Route 495 Northbound between Route 109 and I-90 due to icy roads.

One of the crashes was said to be a roll over crash 1 mile prior to the West Main Street Hopkinton exit.

The MSP are currently investigating the scene and tow trucks are trying to clear the road way. Additionally, the Hopkinton Fire and Milford Fire Departments are trying to contain the area.

