Traffic on I-291 in Springfield due to car fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has received reports that a car fire is responsible for traffic on I-291 in Springfield.

22News contacted Massachusetts State Police who confirmed that the vehicle fire in the breakdown lane was responsible for backed up traffic in the area as the right and middle lanes were closed to put out the fire.

The Subaru WRX broke down just before exit 3 on the westbound side of I-291. According to MSP Lt. Paul Sullivan, no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Drivers are advised to use alternate roads if possible.