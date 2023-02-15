NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic has backed up on I-91 North in Northampton Wednesday morning.

MassDOT traffic cameras show traffic moving only through one lane near mile marker 21 on I-91. Several State Police cruisers, a tow truck and a vehicle can be seen in the right and breakdown lanes.

According to State Police, around 10:15 a.m. a vehicle struck a State Police cruiser that was stationary in the break down lane while assigned to a traffic detail. The driver of the vehicle was minorly injured and the trooper was not injured.

The Waze traffic map shows traffic backed up in the area.