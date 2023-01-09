MONTGOMERY/RUSSELL (WWLP)– Drivers are being advised to expect delays on the Massachusetts Turnpike overnight on Monday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is conducting overnight bridge repair operations at I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 36.0 in Montgomery and Russell.

The work will require a 15-minute rolling roadblock in each direction starting at 8:00 p.m.

There will be signs, law enforcement details, and messaging to provide guidance for drivers in the work area. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to: